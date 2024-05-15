2027: Atiku, Obi’s meeting, nothing to worry about for Tinubu’s re-election — Lagos APC spokesman, Oladejo

Atiku (left) and Obi

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the meeting of 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as nothing to worry about, saying by 2027, President Bola Tinubu’s performance would earn him to win again.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, who stated this while reacting to the development stressed that it would bring no harm to President Bola Tinubu’s reelection come 2027.

Recall that Obi had on Monday held a closed-door meeting with Atiku, a move political analysts described as a meeting for possible alliance against 2027 presidential election.

Obi also met separately with a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, which prompted speculation about a potential coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to the development, Oladejo said, “APC has nothing to worry about, by 2027, President Tinubu’s performance will earn him to win again.

“Your guess is good as mine, Obi probably went there to apologize eventhough there is no public disclosure of his mission.

“He was with Atiku for denying him on what could have been Atiku’s best chance to emerge as the President. Obi’s move to visit his former leader should not pose any worry.

“We are not looking at possible alliance. We are talking about people who are ambitious and will not shift ground for each other.

“And even if they form alliance, we are absolutely not worry about that. By the time the next election comes, Nigerians would have seen that they made a good choice for electing President Tinubu to occupy the Villa,” Oladejo stated.

The meeting on Monday was the first time since after the election that Obi and Atiku would be meeting to public knowledge.

Obi was a member of the PDP until 2022 when he defected to the Labour Party to pursue his presidential ambition.

He came third behind Atiku in the February 23 presidential election, which was won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Atiku had blamed Obi’s defection from the PDP for his loss to Tinubu.

Political analysts argued that Atiku’s 6,984,520 votes and Obi’s 6,101,533 votes would have secured victory against Tinubu, who garnered 8,794,726 votes.

In 2019, both Atiku and Obi ran on the PDP joint ticket but were defeated by former President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

However, due to internal conflicts, Obi, who served as Atiku’s running mate in 2019, left the PDP and contested the 2023 presidential election as the candidate of the Labour Party.

Also commenting the development, Media Adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe, said the duo meeting lasted approximately 20 minutes.

According to him, “Yes, Peter Obi visited Atiku Abubakar. They met for about 20 minutes behind closed doors, so we wouldn’t know what was said, and they didn’t disclose anything to us.

“Since Atiku Abubakar mentioned coalition discussions and such, I believe that both of them must have been engaged in dialogue. And I did mention that they wouldn’t be discussing it in the media. So, they have indeed been in discussions and it is just a matter of those discussions bearing fruit.

“Regarding the coalition talks, perhaps it is already underway. The possibility does exist.”

In his response, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, remarked that the meeting had been delayed for too long.

He said Nigerians were eagerly anticipating political unity among opposition parties to remove President Tinubu from power in 2027.

Osadolor said, “It’s positive to see these leaders coming together to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

“They will work to save and restore the nation. More of these meetings are necessary to strengthen unity among opposition parties. They must do everything lawfully possible to rescue Nigeria.

“With PDP’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, overseeing these developments, I am convinced that the PDP leadership is supporting Atiku, Saraki, and Lamido.

“Thus, I believe that this rapport aims to unite the PDP and other major groups into a single force capable of not only defeating the APC-led Federal Government but also stabilising the economy and improving Nigeria’s functionality.”

On his part, the chief spokesman of Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko, explained that the closed-door meeting with the PDP bigwigs bordered on discussions on how to rescue the ‘soul of Nigeria’ from the clutch of the ruling APC.

He said, “I am not privy to their meetings. But what you are seeing are some of the long discussions we have had a long time ago. It is part of the discussions and efforts to battle for the soul of Nigeria.

“It is not a surprising thing for Obi to meet some of his political allies to discuss the situation of the country. That is the little that I can say for now.”

On the chances of Obi returning to the PDP or the possibility of a merger between the Labour Party and the PDP, Tanko said such talks would only remain in the realm of speculations.

“Well, not really. Those are the permutations of individuals. I don’t want to dwell on that. But this is still an ongoing discussion. His destination will reveal itself later. Some of these discussions (Obi returning to PDP) are offshoots of what has been happening since the last election.

“We need to wait and see how these discussions pan out. Let’s hope they bring a positive outcome in the long run,” he said.

Also speaking, the LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated that the meeting was timely, saying additional meetings had been scheduled to occur.

Ifoh stated: “Yes, it was a meeting of like-minded individuals who believe there is a need for better leadership in our nation. They are people who see that Nigerians are suffering, not receiving what they bargained for, and observe corruption persisting in high places while Nigeria’s resources are mismanaged.

“They believe it’s the right time to unite and take action to address the challenges facing Nigeria today. Despite the government being barely a year old, Nigeria is facing difficult times under the APC administration, which seems directionless.

“This meeting is just the beginning; there will be further interactions and gatherings with other individuals. Together, they will brainstorm on how to rescue the nation. The party is fully aware of the meeting and is committed to working hard to achieve something significant for our country.”