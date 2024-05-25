2026 World Cup Qualifiers: We are aware of the difficulties ahead — Finidi

•We ‘ll build a solid national team — Super Eagles assistant coach

It is a few weeks to the Nigeria/South Africa 2006 World Cup qualifier in Uyo. Nigerians have been apprehensive over the tie as things seem to be moving very slow.

Finidi George was recently appointed Nigeria coach and his first assignment will be the tie against Bafana Bafana at home.

After that, the Super Eagles will face Benin as they push to claim the top spot in Group C.

George is aware of what awaits his side and places emphasis on not being scared of their opponents.

He said, “We know Nigerians would love the team to win all the time, and we’ll just get the players focused on the game, one game at a time.”

“We focus on the South African game and see how we can win that one before we talk about the Benin Republic game.

Going through life is difficult, you walk through it with the difficulties that you know you’ll encounter,” The Super Eagles coach added.

“So that’s how I look at life and approach it that way, and football will not be any different. We will do our job and make sure we get the best out of that game, and apart from that, nothing else.”

The Bafana match will be George’s first competitive match in charge of the Super Eagles.

Nigeria go into this match against the backdrop of losing 2-0 to Mali in March’s international friendly match and George was the interim coach during that game.

He would not want that result to demoralise his men ahead of the more crucial World Cup qualifiers.

With Bafana coach Hugo Broos having already named his preliminary squad for June’s World Cup qualifiers, George is yet to announce his team.

He is expected to name his squad anytime from now as he finalises his selection.

We’ll build strongest national team – Super Eagles assistant coach, James

Meanwhile, Super Eagles assistant coach Benjamin James is confident the new backroom staff can build one of the strongest national teams in the world.

The former Shooting Stars player was part of the new Super Eagles technical crew unveiled by the Nigeria Football Federation last week.

James will combine the role with his job at Bundesliga club, Hoffenheim.

The 53-year-old stated that he will combine with head coach Finidi George and Daniel Amokachi to build a solid team.

“I have gathered some experience to believe that if Finidi, Amokachi and I sit down in the same room, we’ll come out with something good,” he told Brila FM.

“The pattern to be played will be discussed by the three of us. The players present in the squad currently are good, it’s just about putting them in the right place.

*Finidi is a cool headed person, I’m not so familiar with Amokachi, but I believe he’s also a cool headed person and I believe we can rub minds together and come up with the best.”

The new technical crew’s first official assignment will be the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Africa.