2026 WC qualifier: Finidi invites Lookman, Osimhen for Bafana, Cheetahs

Nigeria’s forward #18 Ademola Lookman (L) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with Nigeria’s forward #9 Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Cameroon at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 27, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Rave-of-the-moment Ademola Lookman, and African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, are among the 23 Super Eagles players invited for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will tackle South Africa’s Bafana Bafana and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in the qualifiers.

Head Coach, Finidi George, also selected goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, England-based defenders Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Alhassan Yusuf.

Forwards Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Boniface and Terem Moffi are also invited for the qualifiers.

Similarly, Remo Stars’ hard-as-nails defender, Sadiq Ismael, is called for the first time, with Turkey-based midfielder Fisayo Bashiru, Bayer Leverkusen of Germany’s Nathan Tella and lanky forward Paul Onuachu also called.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria will clash with South Africa on June 7 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, starting from 8.00 p.m.

The team will then fly to Abidjan to tackle Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on June 10 by 5.00 p.m. (Nigerian time).

Super Eagles full team list

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC).

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); Sadiq Ismael (Remo Stars FC); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Benjamin Tanimu (Ihefu SC, Tanzania).

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (Royal Antwerp FC, Belgium); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayspor, Turkey).

Forwards: Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France).