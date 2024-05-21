2024 Hajj: Gov Yusuf releases additional N376m to supplement Kano pilgrims’ BTA

*Appoints deputy governor 2024 Amir Hajj

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has released N376 million to supplement the shortfall in Basic Travel Allowance, BTA, for state intending pilgrims. The Governor has also announced the appointment of the Deputy Governor, Mr Aminu Abdulsalam as head of government delegation and Amir Hajj for 2024 pilgrimage.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa stated that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had announced a BTA of $500 per pilgrim, based on official exchange rate of N1,250 to a dollar.

Governor Yusuf, who spoke during the annual hajj demonstration exercise on Monday, highlighted that the initial BTA rate would have left each pilgrim short by $121,000.

The Governor said to rectify the inconsistency, the state government has approved a supplementary funds to argument the 3,100 state pilgrims with N121,000 each totaling N376,310,000.

He said the additional support was to enable the pilgrims’ with comfort and smooth performance of the Hajj rites.

He assured that the Deputy Governor would oversee the welfare of the pilgrims comprehensively, including provisions for food, lodging, transportation, healthcare, and other necessities.Recall that Governor Yusuf had released N500 million in April, to subsidize the sudden notice of hajj fare increase of N1.9 million by National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Acknowledging the vital role of security agencies and NAHCON in Kano’s Hajj operations, Governor Yusuf expressed his gratitude for their assistance.