2024 Hajj: First batch of Nigerian pilgrims arrives Saudi Arabia

The first flight carrying intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj season has safely landed in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

rom Nigeria carried prospective pilgrims from Jega and Arewa Local Government Areas of Kebbi State, along with officials from the State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Expressing their gratitude, the intending pilgrims praised the endeavours of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, and the Executive Chairman of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, for their role in facilitating the smooth departure of the inaugural flight.

Alhaji Hussaini Argungu, a member of the state pilgrims board, commended the hospitality of the cabin crew aboard the Saudi Arabian plane, who ensured passengers’ comfort by providing food and other amenities throughout the flight.

Expressing gratitude for the commitment of Saudi Airliners to ensuring a seamless journey, Argungu also praised the Saudi authorities for orchestrating a warm reception for the initial group of intending pilgrims arriving from Nigeria.

He noted that VIP vehicles were organized to transport them to various five-star hotels upon their arrival.

Argungu encouraged Nigerian pilgrims to seize the opportunity to perform the five daily prayers at the Holy Prophet (SAW) mosque, emphasizing the spiritual rewards associated with praying in such a revered location.

“If you pray in the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Mosque, you will earn a reward of 1,000 prayers in other mosques around the world except Harami and Baitul Muqaddas mosques,” he noted.

Alhaji Isa Assalafi, a member of the 2024 Hajj Committee in Kebbi, credited the success of the Hajj preparations to the steadfast support of the governor, who authorized all matters pertaining to Hajj operations.