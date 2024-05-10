2024: Don’t back down, it’s your time to govern Ondo, Cleric tells Olusola Oke

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa,has asked a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state,Chief Olusola Oke, not to back down on his ambition to govern the state.

Giwa, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

He urged Oke not to honor any attempted settlement because the time for him to be the governor of the state is now.

The cleric hinged his position on the alleged attempt by the party to force someone on the people of the state.

Giwa, however, commended Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, one of the governorship aspirants, for approaching the court to seek justice.

He said: “I can tell you authoritatively that things are not well with the camp of those politicians who want to govern the state at all costs.

“They robbed somebody of his right to get the ticket to contest for an election, and now, you are going through the back door to beg him not to fight for his right. Who do you think you are fooling?

“It’s time for Chief Oke to be governor of Ondo state; he loves the state dearly, and he has what it takes to transform Ondo state beyond our imagination. He is my friend, brother and uncle.

“He told me what he intends to do to make Ondo state great among the states in Nigeria.

“I don’t trust politicians, but I can tell you that Chief Oke, if he becomes the governor, he won’t disappoint the people of the state.

“Let me tell you that the good people of Ondo state are behind him. They saw what happened on the 20th of April, where his opponent openly robbed him and sent voters who were determined to vote for him away with guns and other dangerous weapons.

“You don’t force yourself on people; I can also tell you that the people will decide who they want in the November governorship election in Ondo state.

“On Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, I want to commend him for standing for justice. To set the record straight, Jimoh Ibrahim has nothing to lose. He is the current senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“All he wants is justice. If they allow the shenanigans to stand, then we won’t have a state, called , Ondo in the next four years.”