2024 Children Day: NAPPS calls for technology driven innovation for Nigeria children

The National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, (NAPPS), Samira Jibir has encourages its members to integrate technology seamlessly into the curriculum, for fostering creativity, critical thinking amongst Nigeria children.

Jibir who made the call during the 2024 Children’s Day celebration in Abuja, emphasized the importance of promoting inclusivity, diversity, and equity in education.

She stressed the need for every child to have access to quality education and opportunities for personal growth, ensuring their safety, mental health, and emotional security.

Jibri, called on collective responsibility of parents, educators, communities, and the government in nurturing future leaders. She called for active parental participation in school activities and open communication with teachers, underscoring that education thrives on strong partnerships.

Recognizing the pivotal role of technology in shaping future prospects, Jibir advocated for equipping children with digital literacy and 21st-century skills. She also urged the government to support private schools, particularly those serving less fortunate children, through tax breaks, reduced multiple taxation, and enhanced teacher training programs.

“Today, we celebrate the joy, and boundless potential embodied by our children and reaffirm our commitment to their holistic development and well-being.

“In Nigeria, where our youth represent a substantial portion of the population, Investing in their education and welfare is not just a moral imperative but a strategic necessity for the progress and prosperity of our nation.

She emphasize that Education is not a solitary endeavor. It thrives on a strong partnership between parents, educators’ communities and the government. Parents are the first teachers in a child’s life, and their involvement is essential for a child’s success.

She underscore the active parental participation in school activities, curriculum discussions, and open communication with teachers.

“Empowerment encompasses more than just academic excellence. It encompasses fostering a nurturing environment that respects and nurtures the uniqueness of each child, regardless of their background, abilities, or circumstances.

“Furthermore, as we strive to empower the Nigerian child for the future, we must recognize the pivotal role of

technology in shaping their lives and prospects in the future workspace. In an increasingly digital world, we must equip

our children with digital literacy or 21st century skills, enabling them to harness the power of technology for learning,

innovation, and empowerment while safeguarding them from its potential risks and pitfalls.

“The playing field is not always level. Many private schools cater to children from less fortunate backgrounds. To truly empower all children, we urge the government to provide greater support to private schools. This could include tax

breaks, reduction of multiple taxation, multiple interference from different government agencies. We sue for more

teacher training programs, and collaborative projects not only for teachers in public schools but for teachers in private

schools too.

“Let us recommit ourselves today to the noble cause of empowering the Nigerian child for the future by enabling them to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, higher order thinking, effective communication,

collaboration and entrepreneurial abilities that will allow them to create their own opportunities and impact their

world positively.

“Let us pledge to provide them with the love, care, and support they need to realize their full potential and become the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow. Together, let us build a brighter, more inclusive

future where every child can thrive and contribute to the progress and prosperity of our beloved nation, Nigeria.

‘To our children, ‘’do not let anyone rob you of your imagination, your creativity, or your curiosity. It is your place in the

world; it is your life. Go on and do all you can with it, and make it the life you want to live’’ .