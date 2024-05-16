16-year-old African-American who met Obama at age 5 awarded $1m scholarships to 60 US universities

By Biodun Busari

A 16-year-old African American girl named Alanah Poullard has been awarded $1 million worth of scholarships to 60 universities across the United States (US).

Alanah, a resident of Jennings, Louisiana, is a second-year student at Midland High School, earning acceptance to 60 universities and colleges across the US with scholarships totaling over a million naira.

The Black News reports that Poullard earned enough credits and finished enough courses to complete high school two years earlier than her classmates.

In her astounding academic performance in high school, Poullard garnered a 3,80 grade point average.

The Jennings teenager began applying to more than 100 colleges during her freshman year of high school, but never imagined she would get so many responses.

Speaking about her success to US reporters, Alanah Poullard said, “I never thought in a million years I would have gotten into 60 colleges. It’s still hard for me to believe that I am graduating, but I know that I worked hard for it and I deserve it.”

“It’s happening so fast it feels like I just started my first year of high school, like my first day of high school, and now to say I’m graduating is just a shock,” she said in another interview.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that her academic exploits were heralded by determination, boldness and talent as she wrote a note to the US former President Barack Obama at age 5.

In 2013, Poullard made the headlines when she asked Obama to write an excuse note to her teacher after she missed school to attend a Wounded Warriors programme at the White House with her parents.

Obama wrote and signed the note as she met with the 5-year-old, “Please excuse Alanah from school–she was with me.”

In 2022, when she was 14 year-old, Poullard was accepted into a two-week summer medical internship at the University of California Los Angeles School of Medicine.

During the period, she learned to perform an aortic valve replacement on a porcine heart. She was the youngest and only student from her state to attend the internship.