150 benefit from Ikoyi Lions Club’s ‘Feeding the Hungry’ programme

By Etop Ekanem

No fewer than 150 persons benefited from Lions Club International, Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club, Region 2 hunger relief project, tagged “Feeding the Hungry.’

The event which took place at Dolphin Low-cost Housing Estate, Phase 4, Lagos Island was, this time, targeted at the elderly and the physically challenged persons in the area.

Speaking at the event, President of Ikoyi Lions Club, Lion Grace Osunwa said: “We are here for our Feed the Hungry programme, one of the many programmes of the Lions Club International, because of the situation in the country, to help alleviate those that are in need.

“We have been able to bring together the elderly and the physically challenged ones and we are giving them the little we can such as rice, beans, garri among other items.”

On what government can do in the face of the current hardship in the country, she said: “With the situation in the country now, government cannot handle it alone. That is why the Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club has come to assist. We are always there to assist the government to alleviate hardship in the land.

She advised Nigerians “to go into farming to be able to help ourselves particularly in feeding because a hungry person cannot do anything. But if we all go into farming we will be able to help ourselves overcome, at least part of the hardship.”

Also speaking Lion Stella Busari, Past President said “In Lions Club International, we have eight focus areas and one of them is Feeding the Hungry. The purpose is to serve humanity by feeding the hungry.

Lions Club International Nigeria is there for Nigerians at any time and apart from feeding which we have come to do today we have other areas we also embark on.

On his part, Alhaji Rasak Noyibi, CDC chairman Lagos Island, thanked the Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club for the gesture, saying this is not the first time they have received palliatives from the club.