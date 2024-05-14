14 die as billboard falls in India

No fewer than 14 people died, while 75 were injured when a huge advertisement billboard fell on them in India.

It fell amid a heavy storm accompanied by rains in the southwestern state of Maharashtra.

The incident happened in the Ghatkopar area of the country’s financial capital of Mumbai late Monday night.

It was confirmed by a civic agency official on Tuesday.

Videos on social media showed the huge billboard fell, trapping many cars and other vehicles under it.

The billboard was installed next to a fuel station.

The victims were taking shelter at the fuel station amid storms and rains when the mishap occurred.

Local police and the fire department workers rescued the people from underneath the billboard.

They were later rushed to a local hospital.

According to latest reports, the Mumbai Police registered a criminal case against the owner of the billboard which was installed illegally.

