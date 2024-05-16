1,115 applicants seek adoption from Lagos govt in 1yr

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Adesina Wahab

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, disclosed that 1,115 applications were received for adoption of children in the last one year from prospective adoptors.



During the period under review, it also issued approvals for adoption of 172 rescued babies across the state.



The Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Social Development, Bolaji Ogunlende stated this during the 2024 ministerial press briefing to mark the first year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office, held in Alausa, Ikeja.



Ogunlende stated that between April 2023 and March 2024, the state government rehabilitated 753 beggars, destitute and mentally challenged persons across the state.



His words: “During the period under review, a total of 1,115 applications were received, 995 for local adoption, 54 for international adoption, 28 for relative, and 38 for revalidation of approvals.

“Two adoption panels were conducted during the period under review and 332 applications were approved.



“38 children were released for bonding to prospective adoptive families. 36 were for local while one was for international adoption as stipulated in the Child’s Rights Law of Lagos State 2015.”



Speaking on the menace of begging in the state, Ogunlende said: “The ministry is working closely with the House of Assembly, through the Committee on Youths, Sports and Social Development, to tighten up laws prohibiting begging so as to ensure that punishments and penalties based on extant laws serve the purpose of deterrent.”



According to him, 90 men and 35 women involved in drug abuse and addictive substances were admitted into the state’s Rehabilitation and Vocational training centres in Ajah and Isheri.



The commissioner further disclosed the ministry empowered 39,564 in basic life skills training, 40, 922 in life planning counselling 5, 051 leadership, advocacy skills while 5, 044 benefitted from livelihood skills.

Adoption and Out-of-School Children

With about 18 million children out of school in the country, the acceptance of the culture of adopting children could be one of the ways to reducing the figure.



A sociologist, Mrs Cecilia Abiodun, decried the poor response and view of Nigerians to adopting children..

“It will save childless couples a lot of trouble. Couples having difficulties having their own biological children would save themselves needless hassles by adopting children. Also, since most of the children that are put for adoption were either abandoned by their parents at birth of afterwards, their future would be guaranteed by those who adopt them as they are screened thoroughly before being handed those children.



“Also, the number of Out-of-School children would be reduced if we take to adoption of abandoned children. Such children would be able to contribute their quota to the development of the Nigerian society,” she said.