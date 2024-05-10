10th Nigeria Pitch Awards: Finidi, Osimhen, Obasogie, Ndidi, Ajibade, Soname vie for honours

…Sanwo-Olu, Elegbeleye, GTI, in the running

Organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards are set to take the ‘uncommon transformation’ city of Uyo by storm with the tenth edition of Nigeria’s longest-running football awards scheduled for Saturday, 8th June at the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resorts.

President of Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Phillips said during the week that his team is packaging a show-stopper of an event to mark one decade of an interesting project that has continued to gain strength and relevance on the pillars of authenticity, transparency and credibility, and which is endorsed by the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a memorable tenth edition of the awards. All is set, and we are heading to Uyo not only to put up a super-show, but also to mobilize resources within our capacity to support the Super Eagles to victory in the FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Africa on Friday, 7th June.

“I want to use this opportunity to deeply appreciate the NFF, the Super Eagles, all our friends, enablers, affiliates and commercial partners, for their support over the past 10 years, and to promise that the values of transparency, integrity and credibility will never depart from the Nigeria Pitch Awards.”

Already, nominees have emerged in the 18 award categories, with the winners to be unveiled at the Ibom Meridien on the night of Saturday, 8th June. The award categories include Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Striker of the Year, Queen of the Pitch, King of the Pitch, Sam Okwaraji Award, Football Pitch, Football-Friendly Governor, Corporate Sponsor, alongside several honours for media representatives.

Goalkeeper of the Year: Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC)

Defender of the Year: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC); Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK)

Midfielder of the Year: Alhassan Yusuf (Royal Antwerp); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC)

Striker of the Year: Robert Mizo (Bayelsa United); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

Queen of the Pitch: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico de Madrid Femenino); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC)

King of the Pitch: Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC); Emeka Obioma (Enyimba FC); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

Team of the Year: Super Falcons; Enyimba FC; Remo Stars

Coach of the Year: Daniel Ogunmodede (Remo Stars); Finidi George (Enyimba FC); Randy Waldrum (Super Falcons)

Sam Okwaraji Award: Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC); Ahmed Musa; Kunle Soname (Proprietor, Remo Stars)

State With The Best Grassroots Football Development Programme: Edo State; Delta State; Lagos State

Football Pitch of the Year: Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos; Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne; Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

Football-Friendly Governor of the Year: His Excellency Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State); His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos State); His Excellency Godwin Obaseki (Edo State)

Corporate Sponsor of Football: Bet9ja (Sport Betting); GTI (Financial Services); MTN (Telecom)

Sportsmanship Award: Hon. Kunle Soname (Proprietor, Remo Stars); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC); Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye (Chairman, NPFL Board)