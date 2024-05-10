$10m boost for Nigerian healthcare, MSMEs

…As US govt, FCMB partner

By Sola Ogundipe

In a significant move to strengthen Nigeria’s private health sector and bolster overall economic resilience, the United States government, has announced a new partnership agreement with First City Monument Bank, FCMB.

The collaborative initiative will unlock a $10 million loan facility to expand access to finance for critical sectors in Nigeria. The programme specifically targets underserved borrowers, women, youth, healthcare providers, and small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) throughout the country.

In a response, FCMB Managing Director, Mrs Yemisi Edun said: “I commend the DFC for its commitment to improving local access to quality healthcare. This partnership will help close the gap in healthcare financing. This means more Nigerians will have access to better healthcare facilities. First City Monument Bank welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with healthcare providers and small & medium enterprises nationwide to build a healthier, more productive future for our nation.”

On her part, USAID Mission Director Melissa Jones noted: “As demonstrated by this partnership, the United States government is eager to continue collaborating with the financial sector to improve access to credit for underserved borrowers, especially women and youth, and thereby stimulate economic growth.

“In addition to this health loan portfolio, we are committed to work with FCMB to disburse loans to the agriculture and renewable energy sectors through our existing partnerships.”

The partnership focuses on providing financial support in three key areas. Healthcare sector loans will empower healthcare providers to invest in critical areas such as hospitals, health centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, maternal health facilities, medical equipment procurement, and construction or renovation of healthcare facilities.

MSMEs across various sectors will benefit from financial assistance for working capital, equipment procurement, construction, and business property restructuring.“

For loans to underserved populations, the programme prioritises supporting informal businesses, particularly those owned and operated by youth and women, fostering greater financial inclusion.

The partnership between the US government and FCMB represents a significant step forward in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system and stimulating economic growth through increased access to credit for underserved communities and vital sectors.