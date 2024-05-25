1,000 farmers in Lagos, Nasarawa receive NALDA’s agric inputs

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – WITH the quest to boost food production and security across the country, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, has distributed agricultural inputs to 1, 000 farmers in Nasarawa and Lagos States respectively.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO, and Executive Secretary, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikone, who represented by the Director, Information Communications Technology, ICT, NALDA , Chima Onuha, made it known that the partnership with Senator Adetokunbo Abiru representing Lagos East Senatorial District and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking of the 10th Senate, is in accordance with the ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu on agricultural development and food security.

The input distribution is basically aimed at assisting and boosting farmers’ productivity across the country to maximize crop cultivation for improved yields and increased food production for available for Nigerians to access at affordable prices.

For transparency and equity NALDA also did biometric capture of the benefiting farmers on their farms to ensure comprehensive data base in both States, which 500 accredited beneficiaries of the empowerment programme in Lagos State received a bag containing maize seeds.

Basically the beneficiaries were from Lagos East Senatorial District consisting of Epe, Ibeju/Lekki, Ikorodu, Agbowa, Imota and others received the empowerment package from NALDA.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries, Owolabi Odulaja, appreciated and hailed NALDA for the gesture, saying the empowerment was a step in the right direction and would boost their productivity and tackle poverty in their families and communities.

“This initiative will help the people to tackle poverty. We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and NALDA for this great support at this challenging economic period”, Odulaja added.

In Nasarawa State, 500 farmers also benefited from the distribution of the agricultural inputs by NALDA.

The farmers were drawn from all over the State and converged on the palace of the Emir of Lafia, the State Capital to collect their packages.

The 500 benefiting farmers in Nasarawa State received herbicides, pesticides, fungicides and fertilizer, which if the packs are properly planted and properly maintained till harvest could yield up to six tonnes for each farmer.

Also, the biometrics of the beneficiaries were captured on their farms in order to have comprehensive data and weed out political farmers.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Emir of Lafia and the chairman of Nasarawa Council of Chiefs, Justice Sidi Muhammed (Rtd) lauded and commended the Tinubu-led administration and NALDA for the exercise and empowerment of his subjects, and assured the distribution of the agricultural inputs would be done equitably and transparently.

The monarch also added that the gesture came at the right time and it would add value to the efforts of farmers in the State,therefore, charged the beneficiaries to properly utilize the empowerment packages, and not to divert it for another use, and pledged support of Nasarawa State for the success of Federal Government’s policies.

“If the federal government is saying that we are giving you this free without you dipping hands in your pockets to do it, then people must take advantage of it”, he said.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had declared a state of emergency on food production, hence the move by NALDA to compliment the President’s food security efforts through empowerments programme to cushion the effect of high cost of living.

It is expected that between three and four months, the outputs from this programme would lead to drastic reduction of the current high food prices across the country.

Meanwhile, NALDA’s empowerment of farmers with agricultural inputs is a continuous exercise, and also to encourage more Nigerians to go into farming towards attainment of self-sufficiency in food production along various agricultural value chains that would boost food security for the teeming population.