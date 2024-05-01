1 yr in office: Group passes vote of confidence on Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Renewed Hope Solidarity Movement (NRHSM) has passed a vote of confidence and trust on President Nola Tinubu’s Administration for offering good and quality leadership in the last one year.

The group in a press statement issued on Saturday and signed by the National Coordinator, Tom Obulu said it took the decision to acknowledge the performance of the President because he has displayed the required capacity, courage and doggedness to provide the renewed hope dispensations to the grassroots.

It urged citizens to give the administration the required support to do more as it marks one year in the office.

The statement reads: “We share the difficulties he is experiencing with him because the benefits of democracy is like the movement of the earth, very slow but before you know it the renewed hope benefits will be with us.

“In the words of Bill Clinton, the former American President “The bad news about democracy is that it does not bring the changes that we need fast enough, but without democracy there will be no changes at all”.

“So fellow citizens, the changes have began, the captain of the renewed hope flight has taken off in the last one year and the angle of elevation has been created for you.”

The group likened the current economic hardship the country is going through to pregnancy that has a fixed time to elapse.

“The president himself has explained the current situation is like pregnancy in a woman; she suffers carrying a baby for nine months and begins to enjoy it, we agree completely with Mr. President, and urge him to continue to serve the citizens the menu of the renewed hope agenda.

“We urge the citizens to continue to give his administration the support to celebrate the one year anniversary.”

Continuing, NRHSM said, “The Tinubu administration can pump its chest for been courageous enough to go back to the drawing board by making sure that Nigeria does not go bankrupt, by removing the fuel subsidy and reforming the forex market.”

Under this administration, it said the EFCC has demonstrated special commitment to eradicate corruption in Nigeria, adding that the students loan is now a dream that has been realized, one million nano business owners are currently receiving N50,000, the Calabar.

On the controversial Lagos-Calabar coastal high way, the group said it has commenced and compensation paid, and salary has been increased for civil servants.

In the transport sector, it noted that the Port Harcourt –Aba railway has been completed and passengers have enjoyed free ride, and the price of ticket for the international flights is now bearable.

It urged the administration not to fold its arms and allow wealthy oppositions to be sponsoring pockets of protest and hoarding to allow galloping inflations.

“We endorse the honorable minister of state of defence, Bello Muhammed Matawale’s statement saying that “Members of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) lack the authority to speak for the entire region, noting that they have become a political burden to the northerners”.

“What the president needs now is the energy of the citizens of Nigeria to show support for his government and move the good governance that we need.”

The group further used the opportunity to commend what it called star ministers of this administration that has displayed sterling qualities: the Minister Nyesom Wike of the FACT, Hon. Olubunmi-Ojo of the FMI, the Minister of Works, Sen. Engr. David Omahi, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation, and the Minister of Industry and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka Aniete.

It equally recognizes the performances of some governors in this administration, Dr. Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the governor of Benue State, Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno State and Babajide Samwo-olu, the governor of Lagos State and urged all of them to continue to deliver the renewed hope menu to the grassroot.

They also lauded the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) of the first lady, which has taken palliatives to the six zones of Nigeria, which for them is the best way to take the renewed hope dispensations to the nooks and corners of Nigeria.

The group however, urged the NLC and the TUC to trade softly in the demand for minimum wage, saying that the N615,000 will cause instant hyper inflation that will turn Nigeria into a banana republic.