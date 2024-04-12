How Nigerian-born analyst, Samuel Ojuade is driving efficiency in US factories

By Dele Taiwo

Nigerian-born business analyst and researcher Samuel Ojuade has recounted how he saved financial expenses for the U.S. manufacturing sector through innovative cost-cutting solutions and smarter financial strategies.

Now based in Minnesota, Ojuade is reported to have led projects that saved millions of dollars, improved transparency, and guided major decisions in the food manufacturing industry.

One of his key achievements is the “What-If” Model, a financial tool that helps factories prepare for changes in fixed costs and stay competitive in uncertain economic times.

“I don’t only analyze the numbers – I work to understand the people and patterns behind them,” he said, noting that his approach involves working closely with different departments to make cost systems more efficient.

“My work improved reporting for safety, quality, HR, and supply chain teams, building stronger accountability and budget control.”

Ojuade, it was gathered, was also instrumental in securing approval for a multimillion-dollar oven upgrade by showing how downtime and waste were driving up costs.

In another breakthrough, “I helped solve the “phantom mix” problem in ice cream production—a hidden issue costing over $50,000 monthly—by creating a calibration tracking system, leading to millions in projected savings.” he said.