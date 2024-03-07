What senior academics should show younger ones – Elemo, retiring LASU don 

By Adesina Wahab

A retiring Distinguished Professor of Biochemistry, Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Babajide Elemo, has said senior academics should be able to show impeccable character, sound morals and financial probity for younger ones and even their students to emulate.

He stated this on Thursday while delivering his valedictory lecture titled: “From foundation to future: An odyssey of a biochemist’s four decades at the Lagos State University.”

Elemo, who joined the university at inception, expressed sadness that some of the expected virtues were fast disappearing among lecturers.

“A good academic must also be above board in character, morals and financial probity. It is sad to note that these traits are dwindling in our community and sadly too in the senior cadre. It should not be lost on us that we have our students, who are expected to be good both academically and in character, watching us. The gown is expected to be influencing the town, but what we observe nowadays is the other way round, ” he stated.

Elemo, who has spent 40 years working in the university, had pieces of advice for the students, lecturers, the management of the university and the Lagos State government.

He posited that intellectual arrogance and haughtiness among other vices were not the hallmarks of a good lecturer.

He advised students to strive to acquire knowledge and not just the certificate.

LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, represented by one of her deputies, Prof. Adenike Boyo, described Elemo as somebody who has contributed immensely to the growth of the institution.

” Distinguished Professor Babajide Elemo has exhibited the core values of the university. He is a tireless researcher and his remarkable achievements within and outside the country have placed LASU on a global map, ” she said.

Testimonies from colleagues, friends, former students and class mates poured in torrents for the retiring professor.

Vanguard Newspaper