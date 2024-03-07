Tinubu ‘ll take Nigeria to promise land – Oyetola

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adeboyega Oyetola,

Unveils N450million new Aragbiji palace

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo, IRAGBIJI

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has expressed confidence in the capacity of President Bola Tinubu to pilot Nigeria to the promise land filled with economic prosperity.

While acknowledging that there is difficulty in the country, he said the present situation was as a result of past poor economic decisions of the country’s political leadership, urging Nigerians to be supportive of the present economic reform of the Tinubu administration.

Speaking at the Commissioning of a newly built ultra-modern palace of the Aragbiji of Iragbiji in Boripe local government area of Osun State on Thursday, the former Osun State Governor said the present economic reform is necessary to guarantee a prosperous nation for future generations.

His words, “I want to implore our people to exercise a lot of patience, President Bola Tinubu is doing a lot, he means well for the country but we are going to have difficult moments considering where we are coming from.

“We need a lot of patience to get over the initial problems, I believe that there would be light at the end of the tunnel, let Nigerians continue to pray for him, for knowledge and good health, I have no doubt that he will take us to where we expect, which is the promise land full of economic prosperity and opportunities”.

Speaking on the new palace, the Minister urged individuals to always contribute to the development of their communities through self help project as government cannot do everything, hence, express joy to be associated with developmental projects in his home town.

“Two years ago, precisely, during the 31st Iragbiji Day celebration, I challenged fellow sons and daughters of Iragbiji, to as a matter of necessity, emulate the commendable example set by our counterparts in Ijesaland regarding the development of the palace of the paramount ruler of Ijesaland. I am happy that we heeded the call, the result of which we are gathered here today to celebrate.

“Like the people of Ijesaland, this edifice we are unveiling today was made possible through community efforts, the journey of which started seven years ago, under the chairmanship of my humble self.Today’s inauguration is a further fulfillment of our resolve as a progressive community to unleash infrastructure development on our community”, he added.

Earlier, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Olabomi while disclosing that he has a lot of arguments with the engineering teams on the need to preserve old buildings in the palace, he said the new N450million modern palace, which was initially scheduled for completion within six months took six years to become a reality.