Ondo Guber: We’re yet to decide on zoning – PDP NWC 

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said, contrary to speculation in some quarters, that it’s yet to zone its Ondo State governorship ticket.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that as part of its preparations for the Ondo State Governorship Election, the NWC had at its meeting on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, thoroughly considered submissions at the meeting with critical stakeholders from Ondo State on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

This, he said, led to the following decisions: “The NWC commends the party stakeholders from Ondo State for their openness and commitment towards the stability and success of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

“The NWC clarifies that the party has not zoned its ticket for the November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State to any part or area of the state.

“The NWC assures all intending governorship aspirants and all members of the party in Ondo State of a level playing ground in all party nomination processes and activities leading to the November 16, 2024, governorship election in accordance with the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the Electoral Act, 2022, and the Party Guidelines for the Election.

“The NWC further assures that the nomination process and activities leading to the governorship election will be all-inclusive, free, fair, and transparent in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the party guidelines for the election.

“The NWC approved the convening of a special meeting of party leaders comprising of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, top party leaders from Ondo state and the NWC to further ensure reconciliation and unity among party stakeholders in the State.

“The NWC urges and emphasises the need for all stakeholders to be consistent in display of fidelity to the party and work together in the greater interest of the party and the people of Ondo State who are looking up to the PDP to rescue their state from the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The NWC restates its charge to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State is free, fair, and credible.”