Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso to set up anti-terrorist force

The military-ruled West African states of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso plan to set up a joint force to fight Islamist terrorist groups.

The force should be “ready for action as soon as possible,” Niger’s Chief of Staff, Gen. Moussa Salaou Barmou, said during a televised address on Wednesday night.

The aim was to work together “to overcome the security challenges facing the three countries,” the general said.

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso formed a joint defence alliance—the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—in September.

Barmou said the new anti-terrorist task force will be integrated into the AES. He did not provide any further details.

The three countries are located in the Sahel region on the southern edge of the Sahara and have been plagued for years by Islamist terrorist groups that carry out bloody attacks on civilians and increasingly control territory.

The military has been in power in Niger since July, in Burkina Faso since 2022, and in Mali following a coup in 2021.

All three states have broken with the former colonial power, France, which previously provided military aid.

Niger and Burkina Faso have since turned to the Russian mercenary group Wagner, with the security situation in all three countries threatening to deteriorate significantly. (dpa/NAN)