How free tuition, meals boost enrollment in Lagos school

By Elizabeth Osayande

The quest to provide tuition-free education with two meals per day for indigent Makoko children by young January Wheduto, may be truncated over lack of space caused by the surge in enrolment of pupils in the school. Recall that about two years ago, Vanguard Learning did a report on 23-year-old Wheduto, who alongside his dedicated team, provides free education and meals for over 140 pupils.

The story, which drew the attention of several NGOs and well-meaning Nigerians, resulted in donations in cash and kind to the school. Among the items donated were school materials, canoes, and even hosting of school parties for the children, among others. Some donors provided borehole that serves the children and the community, a generator, and canoes that allow 26 pupils who attend secondary schools on the Mainland, to move to and fro the community.

While Mipamuwu Children’s Development Foundation, MCDF, formerly known as Divine Children’s School, came into limelight over her benevolent actions, many parents in the riverine community, who hitherto denied their children access to basic education due to lack of finance, began to troop to the school on the assurance that their children would not only get formal education, but be given breakfast and lunch to survive the harsh economic situation in the country.

Within two years of our story about the school, enrolment of children increased from147 to 385 with limited resources, and above all, space to cater for these youngsters.

In an interview with our correspondent, Wheduto said: “We are happy to see our parents who do not appreciate education, now wanting their children to come to school. This is because we operate free education, where the children are given free books, pencils, pens, bags, and shoes, and also uniforms, among others.

“This is as we provide some of them with transportation to and fro the school. However, the thing that excites our parents is the free breakfast and lunch we give the children daily, from Monday to Friday. All these are possible through self-funding and donations from NGOs and other kind-hearted people.

Challenges

In the words of Wheduto: “Our appreciation goes to Elizabeth Osayande of Vanguard Media Limited, who first wrote about us for the world to see what we do. we are, however, very constrained to continue what we love doing, that is making Makoko children get access to free basic education.

“Presently, here is the breakdown of the children in their classes. For KG 1and KG 2, we have 164. Nursery 1and 2, 85 pupils ; Basic one, 36, and Basic two, 28. Others are Basic three, and Basic four, 32 and 24 pupils, respectively. And for the last class, Basic five, they are 15.”

What we need

His words: “Our school has been providing comprehensive quality education to pupils from different backgrounds. The school has earned a top reputation for treating all students equally irrespective of their backgrounds and guiding them towards a bright future. The school has been providing free meals for the children. Due to limited classrooms, we joined two classrooms together, and we are unable to take more children interested in joining our institution.

“Our school management committee suggests construction of six (6) classrooms to serve the purpose. Our school really needs your support to achieve this. “The construction will cost a total of N21,895,500.

“The above cost will cover the sand-filling of the site of the building, furnishings that include chairs and desks, and other stationery. We are therefore, hopeful to get financial and other support from humanitarian organisations, NGOs, esteemed institutions, and companies. Our firm belief is that no child, especially from the slum, will be denied access to basic education on account of finance or distance.”