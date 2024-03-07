C’River: PDP will bounce back, we remain viable opposition for now – Chairman

..says nothing wrong in the party

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR – Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River state, Venatius Ikem Esq. has asserted that the Party remains a viable opposition in the State assuring the leadership and other members of the party that they would reposition to bounce back to power.

This is coming on the heels of a stakeholders meeting held yesterday in Calabar where the absence of the State party Chairman has reportedly made party faithful to question if he was still in charge of opposition party in the state.

The Chairman in a personally signed statement made available to Vanguard assured leaders and teeming party members as well as supporters that PDP would certainly bounce back.

His words :”I understand that a stakeholders’ meeting of PDP was held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024

in Calabar.

“Appropriately, I think it was a meeting of the Catarpillar Movement convened by our former governorship candidate in the last general elections, Prof. Sandy Onor, at least to brief some members of the party and get feed back.

“Perhaps, that explains why many critical stakeholders were visibly absent from the meeting. I even understand that invitations were extended mostly to members within Calabar, because obviously notice was short. So, members from across the state couldn’t attend.

“Besides, we shall continue to interact with stakeholders with a view to repositioning the party as a viable opposition in the state. There is nothing wrong in the party.

He further explained that the process of the leadership consulting for an appropriate date to hold a caucus meeting was in Progress however any meeting at all was a welcome development.

“However, I wish to state that the party leadership is still in the process of consulting for an appropriate date to hold a caucus meeting of PDP after which other meetings will follow as the case should be. In any case, any meeting at all is a welcome development.

“Indeed, we understand the situation and the low spirit after losing the 2023 election to All Progressives Congress (APC) amid high hopes. Let us not despair, but keep hope alive that we shall still conquer.

“All we need in this nick of time is perseverance, commitment, patience, and accepting the truth that we are now in full opposition and deal with it by being resolute in repositioning the party ahead of local government and subsequent elections.

“I assure our leaders and teeming party members as well as supporters that PDP would certainly bounce back,” Ikem stated.