We’ll deliver good governance — Nwifuru

By Anayo Okoli

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has assured Ebonyi people that his administration would continue to deliver good governance and provide purpose-driven leadership to them.

Nwifuru, in his New Year Message to the people of the state, assured that his administration “will continue to uphold the democratic tenets that guided our coming to power, the rule of law and respect for human rights and dignity.

He said: “As we draw the curtain of 2023, may I most respectfully and cheerfully thank you for your unwavering support and belief in our ability to do your desires as a government.

“My dear compatriots, as your chosen leader, I salute you all and reassure you of my heart of service and spirit of candour.

“In 2024, I will on behalf of the government work in consonance with the fear of God in our pursuit and quest for people-centric governance in spite of all odds. I will continue to deliver good governance and provide purpose-driven leadership to our people.

“This we will do by first, ensuring human empowerment with blended infrastructural development that will improve the quality of lives of Ndi Ebonyi and its residents.

“Also, we will be recommitting ourselves to deepen growth across all sectors of our economy by creating opportunities for sustainable skills for our future generations to be meaningfully engaged by leveraging the innate abilities of our young people and providing them with the tools and enablement to excel.

“For emphasis, we will in the coming year intensify our effort in education, security, critical infrastructure, and healthcare delivery to bring a new lease of life to our people. Be assured of our government’s deliberate and purposeful initiatives for economic recovery through our People’s Charter of Needs economic blueprint.”