We won’t forget your contribution to FCT devt, Wike tells retirees

Wike

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority, FCTDA, will not forget the role of its former staff in the development of the FCT.

Wike noted that the FCT Administration’s senior retirees and citizens deserve to be given some accolades for their diligent and fruitful contributions to the advancement of Abuja as the nation’s capital.

Particularly, he said the retirees had played roles in different ways while working in different sectors to contribute to the building of Abuja as Nigeria’s dream capital city from scratch to its present status.

The minister spoke during an inaugural meeting with the retired Directors of the FCT Administration’s interactive forum, organised by the FCT Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement Department, RCSID, where the retirees were engaged in meaningful discussions, encouraged to always share their ideas, and collaborate with the leadership of the FCT Administration.

Represented by the FCTA Acting Permanent, Udom Atang, the Minister assured that: “the forum will provide the platform for us to tap from your wealth of experience and knowledge.”

He noted that he was pleased with the creation of a platform to unite our senior citizens so that the FCTA can tap from their wealth of experience and knowledge to keep and maintain the development of Abuja.

He said: “Until yesterday the Minister was personally interested in hosting our senior citizens, to appreciate you for the very diligent and fruitful contributions you have made to the advancement of Abuja as the Federal Capital City of Nigeria. It is not easy to build a capital city from scratch.

“We have seen in many organisations, where the retired officers are invited as resource persons, because of their institutional knowledge and experience to coach and mentor the young ones. I think this forum will provide the platform for us to tap from your wealth of experience and knowledge.

“At each of the training programmes, you can be rest assured that in all the professional fields, which are represented here, we will always contact you. This is because nobody can do it better than those who have been here before.”