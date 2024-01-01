Video: Moment Davido spotted at Harvesters Church for crossover service 

Fans of Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, aka Davido were thrilled on Monday to see clips of the singer attending a crossover service at Harvesters Church in Lagos.

Davido could be seen in company of his aide, Israel DMW and some others as the camera flashed through them to appear on the big screen to the cheers of the congregation.

The moment Davido was seen in Harvester’s end of the year service🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/kK52lErvPG — _kennyd_ (@olakennyd) December 31, 2023

How Davido crossed over at harvesters, Wait for the part he was speaking in tongue pic.twitter.com/L1HbLQz67h — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) January 1, 2024

In another clip that emerged online, Israel DMW could be seen taking a selfie video of Davido as Lead Pastor, Harvesters Church, Pastor Bolaji Idowu welcomed the congregation to the year 2024.

Cross over service is a traditional religious event held on New Year’s Eve to mark the transition from one year to the next.

It is a time for reflection, prayer, and celebration as people gather together to seek blessings and guidance for the upcoming year.

Davido to headline Afro festival in US

Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Islands Division of Festivals recently unveiled programmes for the much-anticipated Festival Village Night, featuring an array of international and local talents. headlined by Afrobeats sensation Davido.

The Afro-Soca Night, the epicenter of the 12-day Crucian Christmas Festival holds on 6th January, featuring Afrobeat superstar Davido bringing an electrifying blend of music and culture, uniting residents and visitors in celebration.

Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte expresses his excitement, stating, “I am proud to witness the action-packed series of Village Nights the Division of Festivals has curated for this year’s Crucian Christmas Festival. Our commitment to expanding the scope of carnival celebrations is evident in our dedication to providing top-tier entertainment for residents and guests alike.”

Vanguard News