The Arts in 2023 amid divisive general election 

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi & Prisca Sam-Duru

The year 2023 was a general election year. The highly divisive election that pitched Nigerian youths against old and corrupt politicians dominated a greater part of 2023, almost stifling arts events.

But towards the end of the years activities in the sector managed to pick up.

Nigeria’s flagship arts and culture event, the National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST, organised yearly by the National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, did not hold, most likely for the same reason – the 2023 election. Instead, from December 5-8, 2023, NCAC organised a Four-Day National Stakeholders’ Review Conference in Abuja, which reviewed the 35 editions of NAFEST since its inception in 1970.

The NAFEST review conference was a huge success in the sense that far-reaching and significant recommendations were made. One of the recommendations was that culture and tourism are intricately interwoven and therefore inseparable. So, culture and tourism should remain as one ministry, both at the federal and state levels.

The NAFEST conference observed that leveraging technology and e-marketing presents a pivotal opportunity to project the arts and culture sector and make money from it. The sector should therefore develop marketing mindset and ensure adequate marketing of identified cultural products to attract relevant funding. Identified products should be properly packaged for presentation and salability at the local and international market place. States were therefore encouraged to take advantage of e-marketing opportunities.

Few days before the NAFEST review conference, the Edo State Government organized the second edition of Edo State Film Festival, ESIFF, from November 30 to December 2, 2023. As Vanguard reported, the 2023 ESIFF was a redefinition of film festivals, using Benin’s cultural wealth and energy. Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State said at the event that ESIFF belongs to the industry, and that from next year, ESIFF will be run by a trust. The governor also announced that the total prize money the ESIFF will be awarding to winners of different categories had been increased from $5,000 to $50, 000.

Badagry-born visual artist, Francis Agemo, whose inspiration comes from his rich Badagry cultural heritage opened his solo exhibition December 9, 2023 at the Montresso Art Foundation, Jardin Rouge Marrakech, a major city of the Kingdom of Morocco. The exhibition is still on till February 24, 2024. The exhibition is titled “Beyond the Present.” Agemo had an early exposure to some sacred traditional worship objects through his father. Today, Francis Agemo is a sort of Badagry cultural heritage ambassador to the foreign countries where he has had his art exhibitions.

Earlier in the year, the usual big ceremony where the winner of the Nigeria LNG-sponsored 2023 Nigeria Prize for Literature was organized at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. With focus on drama, the competition carrying a cash prize of $100,000 was won by lecturer and writer, Obari Gomba, for his Drama, ‘Grit’. He beat two other finalists, Henry Akubuiro (Yamtarawala, the Warrior King) and Abideen Abolaji Ojomu (The Ojuelegba Crossroad), to clinch the coveted trophy. Also, the Literary Criticism prize went to Eyoh Etim, a lecturer at Akwa Ibom State University. He received a cash award of $10,000.

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, Soyinka’s latest play, “The Wheels of Justice” was staged at the MUSON Centre. The way Nigerian politicians evade justice in the Nigerian law courts, pretending to be paralyzed on wheelchairs or in coma on sickbeds, was dramatized to the audience. Although director of the play, Tunde Awosanmi, slightly disagrees, “The Wheels of Justice” seems to be about justifying the formation of the Pyrates Confraternity, at a time the playwright, Prof. Wole Soyinka, was locked in a political battle with Nigerian youths and criticized for calling the youths “fascists” after founding the controversial Pyrates Confraternity many years ago.

The literary industry also witnessed a lift in 2023 with books such as the giant publication celebrating His Majesty, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, launched. The book titled ‘A King’s Passion: A 21st Century Patron of African Art’ was in appreciation for his immense contribution to the growth and promotion of African art. It was edited by Sandra Mbanefo Obiago, founder and artistic Director of SMO Contemporary Art.

The public presentation and launch of a two-volume book, ‘Wisdom and Integrity: The Legacy of Honourable Justice Amina Adamu Augie JSC CON Through Her Judgements’, was another inspiring moment during the season. The landmark publication launched in a colourful ceremony organised by Access Bank Plc, served as a testament to the illustrious career of Justice Augie. It witnessed the gathering of eminent Nigerians across the country.

Despite what people see as a poor theatre-going culture among Nigerians, stage shows made the 2023 art season, worthwhile. Before the season kicked off, the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria, KCCN, kept the industry warm with the grand finale of the annual K-POP competition. It was held in August at the Terra Kulture Arena and had two categories; Singing and Dance competition. It was designed to promote Korean culture in Nigeria while strengthening the bicultural relations between Korea and Nigeria. During the show, Jay Kim, an international K-Pop dance choreographer from South Korea, mesmerised the audience with his exhilarating dance moves. At the end of the competition, winners were rewarded with cash prize running into millions.

KininsoKoncept which has continued to ensure the theatre becomes bolder and better, after carting away two international awards from Germany and the Netherlands, staged a live and digital theatre project during the Yuletide season. The two-man act was written and directed by Joshua Alabi, and produced by Angela Peters. It unravels the culture of totemism and taboos, plagues in the Niger Delta and the significance of culture, family, memories and dreams, while delving into historical issues of oil exploitation and struggles of Nigerian youth.

Also, entertaining people during the season was Pa Fred Agbeyeigbe’s ‘The King Must Dance Naked’. The play which was written in the early 90s, speaks to the issues of leadership in the country. It was produced by Soji Jacobs, directed by Toritseju Ejoh and Adebunmi Adewale. It featured veterans such as Gloria Young, Toyin Oshinaike, Edmond Enaibe, Albert Akaeze and others.

There was also special screening of The Oratory, a compelling movie hosted by Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, and the Salesians of Don Bosco. The internationally acclaimed movie filmed in various locations in Rome, Atlanta, Lagos, and Turin, was screened to save what is left of street children. It featured an impressive cast including, Enyinna Nwigwe, Rich Lowe, Shane Gilbeau, etc. As for art and culture festivals, Lagos Book and Arts festivals, (LABAF), ART X Lagos, NIFEST, Banana Island multicultural festival, Ake Arts and Books festival, etc., all made the outgone year, very fascinating.