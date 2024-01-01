Rivers Crisis: Nobody can stop me from completing my term, Fubara tells critics

Gov. Fubara

*Alleges Those Fighting Him Want His Red Biro

*Vows To Promote Primary Healthcare

By Daniel Abia

Barely 24 hours after the House of Assembly Speaker loyal to him resigned both as a Speaker and a lawmaker, the Rivers state Governor, Siminilayi Fubara has assured that no amount of political crisis can truncate the tenure of his administration.

Fubara assured that he is not pretentious about his commitment to providing quality leadership, even though those fighting his administration want to dampen the spirit of Rivers people and forcefully truncate the pace of development, but have failed.

He encouraged Rivers people not to be disheartened over the ongoing crisis because nothing will stop him from steering the affairs of the state successfully.

Governor Fubara made this known while speaking at the crossover church service at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town on 2024 New Year’s Eve in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

“What they want is this red biro but it is still with me. We are the winners because we are still signing with the red biro. As long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara emphasised that nothing will stop his administration from getting to its destination because its foundation is laid solidly in God who alone will give the grace to complete the process of building.

The governor who said that there is already a designed development agenda and level of progress determined for Rivers State in 2024 stressed that he will not relent in working for the good of the state.

Sir Fubara expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the fatherly role he played when he intervened to assist in the process of restoring peace in Rivers State.

“Like I keep saying, it takes a responsible man to be a father. He acted like a father. On our part, we will continue to give him all the necessary support because if he does not succeed in Rivers State, he will not succeed as a president.

“So, as a State, we will continue to give him every support. We are not pretenders. Our support is genuine and it is to uplift his programmes. Our sacrifices are part of the support.”

Governor Fubara also thanked Rivers people for their unwavering support, describing them as believers in true Rivers State and urged them to trust the decisions that he takes because no one will be thrown overboard while vowing to stand firm in defence as their governor.

In his sermon, Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta, Right Reverend Emmanuel Oko-Jaja admonished on the 2024 Theme, which is “I will never forget you,” and assured that God will surely restore Nigeria to its expected height of glory and stable economy.

Bishop Oko-Jaja said that it is God’s will not to disappoint those who put their trust in him in 2024 because they will enjoy his providence, and guidance as he turns every event in their lives into promotion, keeping them far away from confusion and the spirit of wondering.

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara said the issue of primary healthcare delivery will remain a priority to his administration because rural community dwellers should enjoy sustained access to quality healthcare services.

Sir Fubara spoke when he visited the Model Primary Health Care Center in the Akpajo community of Eleme Local Government Area on Sunday to assess the performance of the Primary Healthcare Board through the quality of services of its personnel on posting to the centre.

He described what he saw at the centre as very convincing of the commitment of the board, working in synergy with his administration, to offer optimal healthcare services to the people.

“We are going to support you in every way that we can to impact on the quality of services that you offer. This is because primary health care is a very serious area that our administration is taking seriously.”

He noted that on the issues of promotion, the Primary Healthcare Management Board is saddled with the responsibility of handling such issues within that subsector because the exercise in the mainstream civil service has been concluded.

Earlier, the Medical Officer of Health in Eleme Local Government Area, Dr. Alex Woke informed that the centre offers immunization services to about 200 persons monthly, and conducted about 50 delivery cases, in addition to other services like anti-natal cases, family planning and disease prevention counsel.