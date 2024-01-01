Police arrest man for allegedly printing, distributing fake Police ID cards

The Police in Lagos State have arrested a man, who allegedly paraded himself as a Police officer before commercial motorcyclists, whom he allegedly defrauded the sum of N670,000.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday.

Hundeyin said the suspect was arrested after information about his activities was received for allegedly printing fake Police ID cards and issuing the same to some motorcyclists, who paid him between N50,000 and N70,000.

He said the purpose of issuing them the card was to serve as ‘Police errand boys’, should they be stopped at any security checkpoint, particularly at Police checkpoints.

He said: “It is a case of conspiracy, impersonation, obtaining money under pretence and stealing. We got information on December 12 against one Michael Utsu and others now at large.

“The suspect, on October 25, presented himself to be a police officer attached to Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan Lagos and was collecting passport photographs from commercial motorcyclists.

“He promised to print them a police plastic identity card meant for errand boys to police, using different police formations for the ID card issued to the motorcyclists, collecting between N50,000 and N70,000 on each ID card issued.”

The image maker further said the suspect confessed to the crimes, stressing that the cards printed were given to motorcyclists at Ojo, Okokomaiko and Ajangbadi axes of Lagos and collected the amount from the victims.

Hundeyin said the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.