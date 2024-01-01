Plateau Massacre: Pope Francis prays for families of victims

By Luminous Jannamike with Agency Report, Abuja

In a heartfelt response to the tragic loss of life on Christmas Eve in Nigeria, Pope Francis has extended prayers and condolences to the families who were victimized by a brutal attack in Plateau State.

Over 200 individuals were killed by armed militias in several villages across Mangu and Bokkos LGAs of the state, casting a shadow over the global celebration of Christmas.

After delivering his regular Angelus message on Sunday, the Pope turned his attention to the recent violence.

“Unfortunately, the celebration of Christmas in Nigeria was marked by serious violence in the State of Plateau, with many victims. I am praying for them and their families. May God free Nigeria from these atrocities!” he said.

In a demonstration of his universal pastoral concern, Pope Francis also remembered others who are suffering around the world, including the victims of a tanker truck explosion in Liberia and those caught in the throes of war in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Sudan, and among the Rohingya.

“At the end of a year, let us have the courage to ask ourselves: How many human lives have been broken by armed conflict? How many dead? And how much destruction, suffering, and poverty?” he reflected.

The pontiff urged those with interests in these conflicts to heed their conscience and consider the human toll of their actions.

Before his poignant remarks on the recent violence, Pope Francis addressed the beauty of family life, drawing parallels between the struggles of the earthly family of Jesus Christ and those faced by families today.

He delivered a message of solidarity to families in difficulty, saying, “If you are facing difficulties, I know what you are experiencing. I experienced it. I, my mother, and my father experienced it, so we can say to your family too: You are not alone.”

He encouraged families to find comfort in the knowledge that God is intimately familiar with human suffering and challenges.

He highlighted the humility and simplicity of Christ’s earthly family, despite their unique role in history.

Furthering his guidance on family life, Pope Francis urged parents to take time to ‘marvel’ at each other and to prioritise their children and the elderly.

He spoke of the importance of tenderness between couples, the miracle of life with children, the wisdom of grandparents, and the personal stories of love that each family carries.

“Do you find time to play with your children? To take them for a walk? … And then, to marvel at the wisdom of grandparents: many times, we shut grandparents out of our lives. Grandparents are a source of wisdom,” he advocated, underscoring the value of intergenerational bonds.

