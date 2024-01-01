Ondo 2024: Election not for settling political scores – Gov Aiyedatiwa

Acting Governor Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has warned politicians that this year’s governorship election was not for settling political scores.

Therefore, he cautioned, they must eschew violent conducts that could threaten the peace and tranquility of Ondo ahead of the governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa made the charge in his new year statewide broadcast to the people of the state. He said that the warning became imperative because political activities will gain prominence this year.

According to the Ondo governor, “As we are all aware, this is also the year for our governorship election. Expectedly, political activities will gain prominence as we march towards the election.

“However, let me implore all political parties, aspirants and their followers to eschew violent conducts that can threaten the peace and tranquility of our state.

“They must follow strictly the guidelines issued by the electoral umpire.

“The (Ondo governorship) election should be a contest of ideas and choices and not an opportunity to settle political scores or an excuse for calumny.”

He called on the people of the state to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of the state.

Eulogies for Akeredolu

Aiyedatiwa, while eulogising the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said that he “left an indelible mark on the annals of time and his contributions to the development of our State, and indeed Nigeria, are etched in history.

“As we have promised, we will not only give our late former Governor a befitting state burial, but will also immortalise his name. This is just as we will strive to complete all the developmental projects he embarked upon as Governor of Ondo State.”

On the last crisis in the state, the governor said: “Those challenges have shaped our resolve to, more than ever before, bring our people together and pursue the attainment of a peaceful and prosperous Ondo State.

“It is time to put the past behind us and focus all our human and material resources into building on the foundation that this administration has so far laid.

“While acknowledging that 2023 was a very tough year, it also gave renewed hope that we will again brave any storms that lay ahead in 2024 and beyond.

“I am filled with fresh hope about the possibilities of better days to come.”

The governor promised “to put workers’ welfare as top priority. We will also focus on human capital development, environmental sustainability, rural development, and completing ongoing infrastructural projects.”