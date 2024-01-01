Ondo 2024: Aiyedatiwa warns politicians against violence

Aiyedatiwa

Says election not to settle political scores, excuse for calumny

By Dayo Johnson, Akure



Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has warned politicians to eschew violent conduct that could threaten the peace and tranquillity of the state ahead of this year’s governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa, in his new year statewide broadcast to the people of the state, said that the warning became imperative because political activities will gain prominence this year.

According to him, “As we are all aware, this is also the year for our governorship election. Expectedly, political activities will gain prominence as we march towards the election.

“However, let me implore all political parties, aspirants, and their followers to eschew violent conduct that can threaten the peace and tranquillity of our state and ensure that they follow strictly the guidelines issued by the electoral umpire.

“The election should be a contest of ideas and choices, not an opportunity to settle political scores or an excuse for calumny.

He called on the people of the state to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of the state.

Aiyedatiwa, while eulogising the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said that he “left an indelible mark on the annals of time, and his contributions to the development of our state, and indeed Nigeria, are etched in history.

“As we have promised, we will not only give our late former governor a befitting state burial but will also immortalise his name, just as we will strive to complete all the developmental projects he embarked upon as Governor of Ondo State.

On the last crisis in the state, the governor said, “Those challenges have shaped our resolve to, more than ever before, bring our people together and pursue the attainment of a peaceful and prosperous Ondo State.

“It is time to put the past behind us and focus all our human and material resources on building on the foundation that this administration has so far laid.

While acknowledging that 2023 was a very tough year, it also gave renewed hope that we will again brave any storms that lay ahead in 2024 and beyond. I am filled with fresh hope about the possibilities of better days to come.

The governor promised “to put workers’ welfare as the top priority. We will also focus on human capital development, environmental sustainability, rural development, and completing ongoing infrastructural projects. End