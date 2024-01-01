Nollywood actor, Zack Orji slumps in toilet, hospitalised in Abuja

Zack Orji

By Benjamin Njoku

Anxious fans and celebrities have been praying for one of Nollywood finest actors, Zack Orji, following a viral video, yesterday of the veteran actor in a critical condition in a hospital.

The bearded actor is said to be in critical condition after he slumped in the toilet weeks back.

He is being attended to at the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, of the National Hospital in Abuja.

According to reports, Orji can’t walk or talk, and all kinds of tests are being carried out on him to ascertain the cause of his illness.

Meanwhile, Vanguard’s attempts to contact the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Dr Emeka Rollas, for confirmation of the sad news proved abortive as he did not answer his calls at press time.

Orji is an actor, director and producer. He is known for his role in movies such as Glamour Girls, Blood Money, among others.

Confirming the sad news, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Igbokwe wrote in his Facebook page: “Please pray for Jack, while actress Step Nora Okereke wrote: “Please let us hold him in our prayers. May the good Lord grant him speedy recovery in Jesus name.’