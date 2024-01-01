New Year: Taraba Governor, Kefas, frees 31 inmates

Gov Kefas Agbu

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has announced the release of 31 inmates across the state.

This decision, according to the governor, underscores a commitment to compassion and giving deserving individuals a second chance at redemption.

During a state-wide broadcast to usher in the New Year, Governor Kefas reiterated his commitment to prioritising the security of lives and property.

He said, “In the spirit of renewal and progress, I am pleased to announce that, in the exercise of my prerogative of power, we shall be granting clemency to 31 deserving inmates.

“This decision reflects our commitment to justice, compassion, and the transformative power of rehabilitation.”

While acknowledging the prevalent security challenges affecting citizens, the governor pledged to intensify efforts in the upcoming months to create a safer environment for all residents.

He said, “Addressing the security challenges that have touched the lives of some of our citizens is a constitutional responsibility that we take seriously in the coming months of the year.

“We will redouble our efforts to make Taraba a safer haven for all. Together, we shall overcome these challenges and ensure that our state thrives in peace and harmony.”

Governor Kefas also assured the public of his dedication to the unity and development of the state.

He noted that every citizen across the 168 wards plays an integral role in the collective journey towards prosperity.

Vanguard News