New Year: No room for excuses, IPAC tells leaders

IPAC

By Luminous Jannamike

Following a challenging 2023, the Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, has urged elected leaders in Nigeria to tackle 2024 with resolve and without excuses.

In a New Year message signed by its newly elected National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, the council reflected on the resilience of Nigerians amid a year marred by political upheaval, economic strife, and national insecurity.

He said: “The New Year brings a fresh opportunity to strive for a better Nigeria. We’ve faced trials on several fronts, but the spirit of the Nigerian people remains unbroken.

“It’s not the time for excuses. Our leaders must rise to the occasion to heal our divisions and move forward with determination.

“IPAC emphasized the importance of the year 2024 as a pivotal moment for elected officials to demonstrate their commitment to improving the nation’s situation.

The council specifically called on leaders to address critical issues such as insecurity, economic recovery, infrastructure, employment, and national unity.

Dantalle continued: “Leadership requires more than just occupying an office; it demands action and accountability. The Nigerian people have given their mandate with the expectation of progress, not to hear about the baggage of the past.

“The council further called for electoral reforms and improvements from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, particularly in ensuring that the 2024 by-elections and governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states are free, fair, and credible.”