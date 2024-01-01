New Year: No progress in 2023 — NLC

• Says insecurity, poverty, hopelessness worsening

• Decries endless cash scarcity

• Urges Nigerians to unite, work for better society in 2024

By: Victor AhiumaYoung

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said yesterday there was no progress in 2023, lamenting that insecurity, poverty and hopelessness had worsened in the country and might continue this new year.

According to NLC, the nation has become more divided than ever, with growing suspicion and increasing trust deficits along those lines.

Consequently, it urged the federal government to show more compassion in its dealings with Nigerians and workers, especially in the face of the excruciating poverty which its policies had foisted on hapless Nigerians.

NLC faulted the present endless scarcity of cash and advised the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to immediately inject cash into the economy to stop the exploitation of the masses and reduce the hardship on them.

In a New Year message, titled “2024 CAN BE BETTER IF ……”, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, noted that in the face of these adversities, it would be crucial to recognize that it might have seemed hopeless at times, “but we firmly believe that together, we can make 2024 better.”

Ajaero said: “Divisions along our various primordial fault lines, rather than heal, became exacerbated this year mainly because of the unfortunate activities of politicians who played them up in their bid to win elections.

‘’Our nation has, therefore, become more divided than ever, with growing suspicion and increasing trust deficits along those lines.

“Citizens’ confidence in the government is, therefore, deeply wounded, causing the further disconnect between the people and government, as government continues with policies that negate the welfare of citizens.

‘’We observe only a few pockets of progress in governance in some states but largely, the instruments of governance are mainly deployed for the sole benefit of those who believe they have captured the instruments of governance and use them for their sole benefit.

“2023 is also a year where we have seen the increasing use of violence and unrivaled propaganda as tools of engagement in the nation’s industrial relations sphere. The boundary between the tools used in electioneering and in actual governance seems to have been ruptured as the same mindless violence and crudity witnessed during the last election cycle is now being used by those in government as a weapon in managing workplace relations in Nigeria.

‘’We have witnessed the government’s interference in the internal affairs of trade unions, all in a bid to capture the levers of power in these unions and use them to hold the civic space in our nation hostage and thwart citizens’ efforts at holding the government accountable.

“Generally, it has been a turbulent year both for workers and Nigerian people as the negative economic policies of the government begin to bite harder on poor Nigerians as predicted. Workers continue to grapple with the worst forms of deprivations, thus unable to meet their basic needs, while transportation to work continues to be a nightmare.

‘’Nigerian masses have experienced the worst form of angst and suffering as access to basic nutrition has become more difficult, while education and basic social utilities have become the sole purview of the rich.

‘’This year’s festive season has been made so difficult for the masses that the usual joy associated with the season was replaced with worries and anxiety all over the nation.

“Government’s half-hearted attempts at providing succour were largely mere propaganda and never had any impact on the high cost of transportation across the nation. Our naira continues in its free fall in all markets, while governments, both federal and state, continue in their reckless borrowing and spending in the name of governance.

‘’We are worried at the haste with which those in government rush to eat the future of Nigerians by borrowing and frittering them away, putting the future of our unborn generation in jeopardy. As it stands today, Nigeria needs about 12 per cent more than our annual revenue to service our debt stock, meaning that we have to borrow to even be able to service our debts.

‘’Another debt trap has been unleashed on the population. Governments should act more responsibly in their debt activities.

“We are witnessing once again cash scarcity in our economy. This time, the CBN tells us that it is because we are hoarding cash, a very sad excuse. We know that with our meagre incomes, we don’t have any leftover cash to hoard and so, if by any stretch of the imagination, CBN’s excuse is real, we know those who are hoarding cash.

‘’However, we do not see any sensible person who will hoard the naira as a store of value at this time when the naira is receiving its greatest bashing. The CBN should immediately inject cash into the economy to stop the exploitation of the Nigerian masses, thus reducing the hardship.

‘’If the CBN does not realize it, Nigerians as it stands today, pay at least five per cent of their money to free the money which it has held hostage.”