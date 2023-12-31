New Year: Idris tasks Nigerians on unity, peace

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has urged people to sustain the prevailing peace and unity in the state and country .

The Kauran Gwandu also added that all Nigerians should continue to persevere in order to make Nigeria great again as the dreamland of the citizens.

Comrade Dr. Idris gave the advice in his New Year message to the people of Kebbi State.

According to him,people of the state must also embrace brotherliness and tranquility as they celebrate the New Year, adding that 2024 will by the grace of God bring many glad tidings to Kebbi State and entire Nigeria.

Dr. Idris further stressed the need for sincere patriotism by Nigerians, to enable the country remain on the trajectory of economic growth and national development.

He added, “Unity is a panacea for development, as Nigeria’s diversity should serve as foundation for nation building. Our diversity is our strength.

“This diversity should be used to unite the country, while our demographic strength should be the catalyst to take Nigeria to greater heights.”

Governor Idris noted that Kebbi State is blessed with abundant human capital and natural resources which should be fully deployed to attain more greatness.

The Governor also urged people to use the special season to offer fervent prayers to the nation, its leaders at all levels and people of the state to appreciate the ongoing infrastructural development in Kebbi State.

He reiterated his commitment to fulfill his campaign promise to develop all sectors of the State to attract more investment within and outside the country and make the people of the state proud of the ‘ Land of Equity’.

“Already in my first one hundred days in office, my administration has achieved monumental infrastructural development.

“I am assuring that more and more development is coming to Kebbi State including empowerment of our teaming women and youths for socio -economic wellbeing.”