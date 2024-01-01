New Year: Hold govts accountable in 2024, APM urges Nigerians

.By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has issued a clarion call for collective action towards national greatness, urging citizens to hold governments at all levels accountable in 2024.

In a New Year message, Yusuf Dantalle, the National Chairman of APM, acknowledged the economic hardships endured by Nigerians in 2023 but remained optimistic about the future.

He stressed the need for improved leadership and policy-making in 2024.

The statement read, “Poor leadership and ill-conceived policies need to be things of the past.

“In 2024, it is imperative that we take our national destiny into our own hands, hold governments at all levels accountable in a renewed effort to build a better society.”

The party described the New Year as an opportunity for a national rebirth that promises economic growth, political stability, and social cohesion.

“The beginning of 2024 marks a new dawn for us all. It is a time when we must come together, regardless of our differences, to build the Nigeria of our dreams—a nation where no one is oppressed,” said Dantalle.

The APM called for a renewed sense of patriotism and service to the nation, urging Nigerians to work towards a country bound in freedom, peace, and unity.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Amid reports of an impending alcohol ban in parts of Niger State from January 1, 2024, former House of Representatives member Robinson Uwak has come to the defense of Governor Mohammed Bago.

He stated on Sunday that such a ban is “definitely not a priority” for the governor’s administration.

The state government has also denied claims that the Niger State Liquor and Licensing Board, which reportedly announced the ban, even exists.

In a statement, Uwak responded to the criticism regarding the alleged prohibition set to take effect in Suleja Local Government Area and the relocation of alcohol-serving establishments in Minna, the Niger State capital.

He also took the opportunity to commend Governor Bago for his inclusive and non-extremist approach to governance.

Uwak emphasized Bago’s global perspective and his efforts to enhance the state’s infrastructure and economy.

“Governor Bago is a pan-Nigerian who believes in our country’s diversity and has no extremist agenda.

“For a leader who is executing multiple people-oriented projects in the construction and economic sectors, an alcohol ban is definitely not a priority for his government,” the statement stressed.