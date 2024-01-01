NDF moves to enhance well-being of 20m Nigerians in diaspora

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a bid to establish a robust support network for the over 20 million Nigerians living abroad, the Nigeria Diaspora Forum (NDF) has inaugurated its Home Office in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The announcement was made on Monday, along with the appointment of Hon. Chike Amadichi as the Country Director.

Dr. Joachin Okafor, Board Chairman of the NDF, made this known in a statement, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians abroad.

He stated that these strategic moves were aimed at enhancing the welfare and advocating for the rights of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Okafor said, “The establishment of the Home Office in Abuja marks a pivotal step towards bringing our services to the nerve center of Nigerian diplomacy.

“With Hon. Chike Amadichi at the helm in Nigeria, we are confident in our ability to foster stronger collaborations with embassies and high commissions to support our compatriots across the globe.”

The NDF, a non-governmental organization established by Nigerians in the Diaspora, is focused on enhancing living conditions for Nigerians abroad and harnessing diaspora resources for national development.

“The NDF stands as a formidable platform for all Nigerians living outside our shores.

“We are keen on partnering with federal and state governments, as well as other agencies, to bring about infrastructural and human capital development in Nigeria,” Okafor added.