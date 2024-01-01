NASU demands 70 yrs retirement age for members 

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Non-Academic Staff union of Educational Associated Institutions, NASU, has called on the Federal and state government yet to implement the 70 years for members in the tertiary education nationwide to do so without further delay.

Similarly, NASU decried the approval of the 65 years retirement age or 40 years length of service in Primary and Post Primary Schools excluding the professional and non-professional employees working in the same environment.

In a communiqué at its 8th quadrennial National Delegate Conference, NDC, in Abuja, signed by President and General, Dr Makolo Hassan and Prince Peters Adeyemi, respectively, NASU called on the federal and state governments to initiate bills on 65 years retirement age or 40 years of service for other professionals and non-professional staff in Primary and Post Primary schools in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and the states.

According to the communiqué “Mindful of the fact that the Retirement Age of staff of Universities and Inter-University Centres, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education is now 65 years for Academic and Non-Academic staff except Professors who retire at age 70; conscious that the Federal and State Governments have approved 65 years as the retirement age for teachers in Primary and Secondary Schools and we are worried that the approval of the 65 years retirement age or 40 years length of service in Primary and Post Primary Schools excludes the Professional and Non-Professional Staff who are working in the same environment, noting that the law that established Research Institutes provides that the Conditions of Service of staff of these Institutes should be as applicable in the University system.

Knowing that the policy has been implemented in favour of Research Officers in Research Institutes, we are worried that non-implementation of the policy for other staff of Research Institutes is a deviation from the principle of equity, fair play and natural justice, noting that some state governments are yet to implement this policy for employees of their State Tertiary Institutions as well as Primary and Post Primary Schools.

“Be it resolved that the Conference-in-Session calls on the Federal Government to implement the 65 years retirement age for the Non-Research Staff of Research and Allied Institutions as expedient in line with the law establishing the Institutions. Conference-in-Session calls on state governments who are yet to implement the policy for employees in their respective tertiary institutions to do so without further delay.

Conference-in-Session calls on Federal and State Governments to initiate bills on 65 years retirement age or 40 years of service for other professionals and non-professional staff in Primary and Post Primary schools in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and the states.

