I’ll justify the trust Nigerians place on me – Tinubu

File: President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says he will continue to work towards a better Nigeria to justify the trust placed in him by electing him into office in February 2023.

The President, who stated this in a New Year message on Monday in Lagos, said that justifying that trust had been his burden in all his policies and programmes within and outside the country since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

“It was a year you, the gracious people of this blessed nation, entrusted your faith in me with a clear mandate to make our country better, to revamp our economy, restore security within our borders, and revitalise our floundering industrial sector.

“I am also expected to boost agricultural production, increase national productivity, and set our country on an irreversible path towards national greatness that we and future generations will forever be proud of.

“The task of building a better nation and making sure we have a Nigerian society that cares for all its citizens is the reason I ran to become your president. It was the core of my Renewed Hope campaign message, on the basis of which you voted me as president.

“Everything I have done in office, every decision I have taken, and every trip I have undertaken outside the shores of our land since I assumed office on May 29, 2023, has been done in the best interest of our country.

“Over the past seven months of our administration, I have taken some difficult and yet necessary decisions to save our country from fiscal catastrophe.

“One of those decisions was the removal of fuel subsidy which had become an unsustainable financial burden on our country for more than four decades.

“Another was the removal of the chokehold of a few people on our foreign exchange system that benefited only the rich and the most powerful among us.

“Without doubt, these two decisions brought some discomfort to individuals, families, and businesses.’’

The president said he was aware of the various complaints by Nigerians about the recent reforms introduced by the administration, adding that those are necessary sacrifices every Nigerian must bear for a better future.

“From the boardrooms at Broad Street in Lagos to the main streets of Kano and Nembe Creeks in Bayelsa, I hear the groans of Nigerians who work hard every day to provide for themselves and their families.

“I am not oblivious to the expressed and sometimes unexpressed frustrations of my fellow citizens. I know for a fact that some of our compatriots are even asking if this is how our administration wants to renew their hope.

“Dear Compatriots, take this from me: the time may be rough and tough, but our spirit must remain unbowed because tough times never last.

“We are made for this period—never to flinch, never to falter. The socio-economic challenges of today should energise and rekindle our love and faith in the promise of Nigeria.

“Our current circumstances should make us resolve to work better for the good of our beloved nation. Our situation should make us resolve that in 2024, every one of us will commit to being a better citizen,’’ Tinubu said.

Vanguard News