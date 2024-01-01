I’ll empower more people, attract more projects to Abi/Yakurr Constituency – Rep Egbona

•As APC, ex-Presidential aide canvass support for lawmaker

By Dapo Akinrefon

The lawmaker representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency in Cross River State area, Dr Alex Egbona,con Sunday, promised empower more people and attract more projects to his Constituency during his tenure.

Egbona said this during the 2023 edition of empowerment and distribution of palliatives where he doled out various empowerment items.

Those who had been trained by the lawmaker early in the year, in the area of fish farming received various fishing implements, also received various palliatives for the Christmas, including bags of rice, wrappers and cash.

In his address, Egbona said though people think he was doing so much, he would do even more for the people in the years ahead. According to him, Abi/Yakurr people will experience unprecedented level of projects, empowerment and service delivery.

His words: “It has become an annual practice for me to gather our people in this fashion, to put smiles on their faces as we celebrate the Christmas season and also prepare for the New Year with fresh and renewed hopes.

“Let me, therefore, inform you that training and academic activities will soon begin at the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, Ekureku centre. The federal government has already appointed one of our sons, Mr Bernard Egwu Igiri as centre manager and he is to resume work immediately.

“At the centre, our people will be trained on leather works. Leather materials such as bags, belts etc, will be produced here. I started pursuing this during my first term and today, the centre is here for our benefit.

“As the Almighty God keeps us alive, you will see what your eyes have not seen in this constituency before. I will empower more people. I will attract more projects to the Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency. More of our people will be recommended and assisted to gain employments. I am working with our state government and with the Federal Government controlled by our party, the APC, to attract development to our land.

“All I will ask of you is one thing: let there be peace in all parts of this constituency. Pray for and continue to support our state governor, Senator Bassey Otu. Pray for and continue to support our president, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. They mean well for our state and for our country. Then, pray for me. Once there is life and good health, there is nothing we cannot achieve.

Items given out included motorcycles, sewing machines, cassava grinding machines and other types of grinding machines, water pumping machines, spraying machines, wheel barrows, mats and modern school desks for school children.”

Also speaking, chairman of the APC in the state, Mr Alphonsus Eba, who was represented at the event by the Yakurr Local Government chapter chairman, Mr Onen Obi, commended Egbona for his style of representation and good heart towards his people, urging party members to go the extra mile in their continued support for the legislator.

Also, a former presidential aide, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, in his remarks, said Egbona’s representation and quality of leadership had no rival in the history of the federal constituency. Obono-Obla told Egbona to get ready to go for a third term. Egbona started his second term in the House in June this year.

Candidate of YPP during the February 2023 elections for the same seat, Mr Efa Egwu who said Egbona had broken the record in representation in the constituency announced he and all his supporters were defecting to the APC to be able to give adequate support to the lawmaker ahead of the 2027 election.