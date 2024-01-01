How Nigerian leaders, CEOs can succeed in 2024—Don

The founder of TEXEM, UK, Dr. Alim Abubakre, has listed measures Nigerian leaders and chief executive officers can adopt to ensure they succeed in their various leadership roles in 2024.

In a statement titled ‘Winning in 2024: A year of recovery’, Dr Abubakre, who is also a senior lecturer at Sheffield Business School, UK, noted that for Nigerian leaders and CEOs to succeed in 2024, they must take deliberate choices, take strategic actions, and position themselves optimally to win.

He listed other measures to include, agile leadership, strategic vision, stakeholder collaboration, talent development, digital transformation, public-private partnerships, risk management, strategic alliances, investment in education, stakeholder-centric innovation, ethical innovation, among others.

The statement read: “Opportunity identification, problem-solving capability, market relevance and strategic evolution are many benefits of innovation in these uncertain times. Nigerian leaders could learn from developing countries like India, where technology leaders have transformed the landscape despite challenges.

“In these times of high inflation and heightened currency risks, leaders in Nigeria can learn from the agility and resilience of leaders in Brazil, who adapt swiftly to economic shifts.