How female aide caused Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s feud —Odebowale, former SSA

Akeredolu

•Says Akeredolu’s son, Babajide, wife nominated commissioners

•Odebowale, part of cabal that benefitted from Akeredolu’s illness, Obe

By Dayo Johnson

A former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategies to late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, has explained what led to the feud between the new Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and Akeredolu.

Odebowale said in a viral video that the late Akeredolu would not listened to anybody who spoke against Aiyedatiwa, before they fell apart. “Aketi will always shut you down,” he said.

According to him “The mistrust between Aiyedatiwa and Akeredolu started when it was found that a female aide to Akeredolu’s wife had been sharing confidential information about Akeredolu’s health with Aiyedatiwa.

The former Special Assistant alleged that “the woman was scheming to become deputy governor after the death of Akeredolu.

“Where is the woman now, She is with Lucky. What infuriated the First lady at that time that she decided to misbehave was the fact that while this woman was pretending to be with Aketi, she was getting information about the state of health of Aketi and was ingratiating herself towards Lucky.

“She was seeing Lucky. She will not talk to Lucky but they were seeing in Abuja.

“She was scheming to be deputy governor in case Aketi dies. That was the genesis of the mistrust between Aketi and Lucky. Aketi never listened to anybody who spoke against Lucky.

“He will shut you down. Aketi will sit from morning till night signing useless files from these people who are now talking about forgery.

“Aketi mismanaged his health. The perfidy of many of his aides was unrivalled. They won’t allow him rest, they won’t allow him sleep.

“He took ill and the next thing is when will he die? People started holding meetings against the man who never offended them. I will talk about Babajide once Aketi is buried.

“Aketi rejected many Chieftaincy titles. He stuck to Arakunrin. Those that made allegations of forgery should bring out the documents and show who collected the money.

“I was making money for the state and they were spending it. I made doctors to resign because they were collecting double salary. People were retiring but wage bill was still going up.

“In the Health Management board, doctors were travelling abroad but the state was unable to employ because they were collecting double salary.

Reacting to the allegations, the state commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, denied allegations that he paid momey to be nominated as Commissioner under late governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Obe, in a phone interview, equally denied allegations that he had quarrel with Babjide over supply of diesel in the state.

He said he led the effort for Akeredolu to emerge victorious in Ilara Mokin ward in Ifedore local government area in the 2020 governorship election.

According to him, “I supported Akeredolu and gave him all assistance in 2020. I followed him through the campaigns so it is not true to say I was a nobody politically. There was no need to pay the First Lady or her son for me to be made Commissioner.

“It is unfortunate that Odebowale is making this vituperations days after the passing of Akeredolu. He was part of the persons that benefitted from the illness of Akeredolu.

“There was nothing to quarrel about between Babajide and I. I never supplied diesel to any part of the state.”

On the issue of forgery of Akeredolu’s signature, Engr. Obe said petitions have been sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission adding that the concerned persons would soon be invited.

Engr. Obe stated that the country would be seen as a banana Republic of nobody was prosecuted and punished for forging late Akeredolu’s signature.

“Let us bury Akeredolu. The gate of justice will be opened. The political solution and the advice to unify the party as advised by Tinubu do not include forgery. Forgery of a Governor’s signature and authorisation of millions of naira are too criminal to be ignored.

“The individual doing all the forgery must be produced. Some of us were harassed. They hated me because I punctuated their activities. It is when the new Governor open the books, you will know the extent of damage.”