Expert harps on need for technological advancement in health sector

A US-based Nigerian public health advocate and healthcare Information technology expert, Funke Alabi, has said for the sector to maximize its full potential, there’s need for stakeholders involvement as well as the need to adopt technology as done in other developed nations.

Alabi, in a statement, said Nigeria’s healthcare system is bedeviled with so much challenges such as inadequate facilities, insufficient resources, poor funding, manual record-keeping system among others.

She said the country’s healthcare system and infrastructure lags behind due to underdevelopment and a lack of modern facilities, prompting a call for a general overhaul and technological transformation.

She said: “As a stakeholder in this sector, I’m burdened that with only 3.81 doctors per 10,000 people, the urgent need for healthcare technology advancement becomes critical for the underserved population.”

The public health expert suggested that the nation needs to embrace the use of technology in addressing key issues in the healthcare sector as this will improve patient care, safety, and accessibility while reducing errors and strengthening the patient-provider interaction.

“Despite the slow adaptation, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted opportunities for telemedicine in Nigeria,” she said.

Alabi revealed that the surge in e-health service subscriptions across the world during 2020 and 2021 indicates a growing reliance on telemedicine for consultations, driven by the desire to avoid in-person hospital visits.