Edo NMA inducts Umakhihe into Hall of Fame

Some notable individuals comprising medical professionals and non-medical persons with proven credentials were among those recently inducted into the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Hall of Fame.

Chief among the inductees was Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and food security.

Dr. Umakhihe was particularly fascinating because he was one of the few non-medical inductees.

Giving an insight into the life of the inductee, the Edo State NMA chairman, Dr. Imoisili Udoka, who spoke glowingly about the trail-blazing role of Dr. Umakhihe, added that his impeccable performances in various ministries as a Permanent Secretary made him an obvious choice for the honour.

She further described Dr. Umakhihe as the Dean of PS, stating that Dr. Umakhihe’s multiple acts of charity are one-of-a-kind .

Dr. Umakhihe received double honors at the event. He was first inducted into the Edo NMA Hall of Fame and later given an award for exemplary leadership.

In his remarks, the highly elated Dr Umakhihe who was represented at the occasion by Dr Owoicho Samuel Amifofum , the Edo state Coordinator Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said he was honoured and humbled by the double honours.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the prestigious award from the Nigeria Medical Association Hall of Fame, Edo State.

“This recognition not only underscores our commitment to health and well-being but also highlights the vital intersection between agriculture and healthcare,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Medical Association for this esteemed recognition. The award he said would further strengthen his resolve to continue fostering partnerships and innovative approaches for a healthier and more prosperous nation.

Though the idea of the Hall of Fame may be the first of its kind by any NMA chapter, the Edo State chapter’s maiden outing is, indeed, a bold move to rewrite the history of the Association

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chairmen Dr. Ehondor Ogie Tada and Dr. Adewale Afolabi said the award was meant to celebrate and reward exceptional medical professionals and other notable individuals.