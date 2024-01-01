Anambra govt suspends Amawbia town union election

By Anayo Okoli

TO avert looming crisis, Anambra State Government has suspended the town union election of Amawbia community, hosts to the state Governor’s Lodge.

The suspension followed a suit by an indigene of the community, Nze Sunday Okonkwo opposing the conduct of the election.

And to avoid possible break down of law and order that could lead to breach of peace, the state government swiftly moved to suspend the election scheduled for December 30, 2023.

The state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, in a statement suspending the election, said: “Sequel to the security reports on the election of the Okpalaigwe Amawbia community election scheduled for 30th December, 2023, the election is hereby suspended pending the resolution of the security issues.

“The suspension is to avoid break down of law and order in the community.

“Meanwhile, the Ministry will engage the stakeholders of the community to chart a way forward. Please, note that a new date for the election will be considered after the resolution of the issues.”