AFCON 2023’ll be one of the toughest ever – Mane

By Ayobami Okerinde

Senegal’s AFCON-winning captain and Al Nassr forward, Sadio Mane, says the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast will be one of the toughest in the history of the competition.

Mane led Senegal to their first AFCON title two years ago with a 4-3 win on penalties against the tournament’s most successful team, Egypt.

Speaking with CAFonline, the 31-year-old stated that the competition will be a tough one for the Teranga Lions due to the presence of big teams.

His words: “We know it won’t be easy but we will be there to do our best and try to go through every round. We are expecting a tough competition. This competition will be one of the strongest since I started playing in it because all the big countries are here and they all have their targets, but we will see what will happen.”

He also stated that winning the AFCON was a dream come true for him, and lifting the trophy in Ivory Coast will impact the country’s football positively.

He said, “Firstly, winning the AFCON was the best trophy I have ever won in my life and coming to do it again will be special and a big achievement. It’s been a dream to play in this competition since I was a kid and we will do our best. Winning the AFCON will be a big impact for our football because we have won all the other categories, which is great for the country.”

Senegal have been drawn in Group C, where they will be up against Cameroon, Guinea, and the Gambia.

The Teranga Lions kick off their AFCON title defense against The Gambia on Monday, January 15, before the ultimate clash of the Lions when they face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon three days later.