4 cows, 3 goats burnt in National Theatre fire outbreak

National Arts Theatre

No fewer than four cows and three goats kept at the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), National Theatre Complex, Iganmu, Lagos, were killed in a fire outbreak on Saturday night.

The Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mr Amodu Shakiru, who confirmed this, yesterday, said the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion, which almost spread to the Artistes Village in Iganmu.

He said: “Property destroyed includes four cows and three goats, suspected dead as a result of the fire. Firemen moved in to stop the inferno and our men with others put the fire off completely.

“The said property belongs to the National Council of Arts and Culture, located opposite Artistes Village. There is no human casualty involved.”