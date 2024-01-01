33yr-old Omolola seeks N3.5m for another bone corrective surgery

By Chioma Obinna

Thirty-three years old, Ms Omolola Ogunlaja is desperately in need of help to raise the N3.5 million required for another corrective bone surgery so that she can walk again.

Omolola has been bedridden for four years following a horrific vehicle accident.

The accident, which happened in February 2019, almost ended her life had left Omolola confined in a room as she could neither walk nor stand without being aided.

According to orthopaedic specialists handling her case at the Sahara Specialist Hospital in Kano, a sum of N3.5 million is currently needed for her to undergo the surgery as early as possible to enable her to walk again.

A medical report from Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services, Yaba Lagos, showed that there is a fracture of the distal femoral diaphysis. It further showed that Omolola has soft tissue swelling, which, according to the report, the cause is still unknown.

The younger brother to Omolola, who spoke to Vanguard, Ogunlaja, Taiwo Solomon, explained that she (Omolola) has undergone two surgeries to date.

According to Solomon, the Ijebu North East of Ogun State-born lady was supposed to undergo surgery on non-union of the femoral fracture and knee replacement surgery in India at the cost of N15 million but the family was unable to raise the money a few years back.

“When the accident happened in Ikorodu on February 12, 2019, she was rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital and was later moved to Real Care Hospital at Ajasa Command, Lagos where the first surgery was done.

“After the surgery, the bone never joined, and the wound remained open and never healed. That took us to Epe General Hospital and later to Haven Orthopaedic Hospital, where it was discovered that the leg had been infected.

“The second surgery was carried out, and the wound healed, but the femur fracture is still not joined, and for the past three years, the knee has been unbended, and the bone is still not joined. The leg has now become shorter, and the foot and ankle bones too.”

Solomon said that after much consultation with Sahara Specialist Hospital in Kano, the medical doctors there have agreed to carry out the surgery at the cost of N3.5 million.

Sadly, the family cannot still afford the cost of surgery.

My family and friends have been exhausted financially as several surgeries have been done, and the cost is too high to do this outside the country. Another opportunity has been given to her to be able to walk again, which is to travel to Kano for proper treatment.

“We are appealing to good-spirited Nigerians and the government of Ogun State to please come to our aid. We believe that with you and other corporate organisations, Omolola will walk again.”

If you are touched by the plight of Omolola, please send your donations to account number: 0725374928, Name: Ogunlaja Omolola Victoria, Bank: GTB or call her on 07035491920