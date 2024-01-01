2024 Prophecy: Don’t expect urgent relief from current hardship – Adeboye



By Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has asked Nigerians not to expect relief from the current hardship in the country anytime soon.

Pastor Adeboye said this while delivering prophecies for the new year at the church’s cross-over service held at the new auditorium of the church in Simawa, Ogun State.

His words: “Everything God is saying is centred around that little sentence; The wind is blowing; include in your prayers that the wind will blow you good.

“As far as Nigeria is concerned, my beloved children, things will get worse before they get better. Things will get a little hotter before they cool down. Because the wind is blowing, some serious secrets will open.

The elders have a saying that “When the wind blows, the anus of the chicken will be exposed.”.

The cleric, however, advised Nigerians not to lose hope, ‘because the wind is blowing, which also means things will get better.

On individual prophecies, pastor Adeboye told his church members to get ready to grab the many opportunities that will come their way this year: “Some people will start as nobody but will become significant before the end of the year,” he said.

On the international scene, Adeboye said there will be divine interventions in parts of the world where things are hot at the moment. Adding to that, there would be mighty breakthroughs at the global level in the discovery of treatments for diseases like cancer, asthma, hypertension, diabetes, and others.

Vanguard News